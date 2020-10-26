Ant Group to raise $17.2 billion in Shanghai in China's biggest IPO

FILE PHOTO: Ant Group logo is pictured at the Shanghai office of Alipay, owned by Ant Group which is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in Shanghai, China September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ant Group Co Ltd 688688.SS on Monday set the price tag for the Shanghai leg of its record-breaking dual-listing at 68.8 yuan ($10.27) per share, the Chinese fintech company said in a stock exchange filing.

Ant is set to raise 114.9 billion yuan ($17.15 billion) from the Shanghai part of its dual-listing, which is set to be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in China, eclipsing Agricultural Bank of China's 601288.SS $10.1 billion float in 2010, Refinitiv data showed.

Ant, backed by e-commerce group Alibaba BABA.N, also set the price for the Hong Kong tranche at HK$80 ($10.32) per share on Monday, according to its prospectus filed with the city's stock exchange.

The dual Shanghai/Hong Kong listing, estimated to reach $34 billion, would beat the previous largest IPO, Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE $29.4 billion float last December.

Ant aims to split the share sale evenly between Hong Kong and Shanghai, selling 1.67 billion shares on each exchange, which represents a combined 11% of its enlarged share capital.