Ant Group reforms required by China gov't example for sector: state media

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Ant Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Reforms required of Ant Group by Chinese regulators set an example for the fintech sector, the state-backed Economic Daily said in a commentary on Monday.

The central bank has called on the affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to restructure as a financial holding company.

Ant has assembled a “comprehensive and feasible restructuring plan” at the urging of financial regulators, the People’s Bank of China said.