Ant Group reforms required by China gov't example for sector: state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - Reforms required of Ant Group by Chinese regulators set an example for the fintech sector, the state-backed Economic Daily said in a commentary on Monday.
The central bank has called on the affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to restructure as a financial holding company.
Ant has assembled a “comprehensive and feasible restructuring plan” at the urging of financial regulators, the People’s Bank of China said.
Reporting by Cheng Leng and Tony Munroe; editing by Jason Neely
