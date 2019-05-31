ANTA Sports says short seller's allegations 'inaccurate'

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Anta Sports is seen on its product during a news conference announcing the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese sportswear company ANTA Sports Products Ltd on Friday dismissed a short seller report casting doubt on its revenue as “inaccurate and misleading”.

ANTA shares rose over 3% on Friday morning after closing down 5.5% a day earlier, after Blue Orca Capital gave a presentation on the company.

ANTA said the allegations “may be intended specifically to undermine confidence in the company and its management”.

In a separate filing, ANTA said it had sold HK$778 million ($99.1 million) of new shares to a connected person at HK$49.11 each, 4.6% higher than Thursday’s closing price.