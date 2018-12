The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck and Co (MRK.N) said on Friday it would buy privately held Antelliq Group, which makes digital identification products for animals, for about 2.1 billion euros ($2.37 billion).

Merck said it will make a cash payment and assume Antelliq’s debt of 1.15 billion euros ($1.30 billion), which it intends to repay shortly after the closing of the deal.