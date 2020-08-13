Breakingviews - Ant’s dual listing could double cross Wall St

An employee stands next to the logo of Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's financial affiliate, at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shu Zhang

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ant’s dual listing is bad news for Wall Street. A chunk of the $150 billion fintech giant will be sold on Shanghai’s fledgling STAR board, which is proving popular with big issuers and where fees for initial public offerings are as generous as in New York. Hong Kong bankers could be left with a smaller share of the pie. If more issuers follow Ant’s march, Wall Street’s dues are in for a reckoning.

Issuers with dual-class shares and structures utilised to skirt foreign investment rules couldn’t previously list in China, forcing them to flock to New York or Hong Kong. The former British territory was a natural fit for those that wanted to list closer to their home market. Launched last year, STAR is accommodating and fast becoming a formidable threat. It has hosted 77 IPOs that have raised $12.8 billion this year, according to Dealogic, versus 73 that raised $9.2 billion in Hong Kong.

Ant’s seal of approval will encourage more Chinese issuers to consider the upstart venue, especially as souring Sino-U.S. relations make New York less attractive. That puts Wall Street in a bind. Foreign banks are unlikely to take big roles on Ant’s STAR listing or others on the board because they have to pay to play: local rules state lead banks must buy at least 2% of shares issued, which many are reluctant to do. That cuts them off from bumper fees: STAR issuers paid 5.8% of their IPO proceeds in fees this year on average, versus 5.3% on the Nasdaq and a paltry 2.4% in Hong Kong, Dealogic data show.

Issuers might choose to list on both bourses to access domestic and foreign capital. Ant plans to sell 10% of its shares in Shanghai and 5% in Hong Kong for a combined $30 billion, Caixin reported. Even if Ant is as frugal when it comes to paying fees as Alibaba, which paid banks 1.2% of proceeds for its 2014 listing in New York, that would mean $240 million in fees for the STAR portion and half that for Hong Kong. With ByteDance and others eyeing debuts on the mainland, Wall Street’s paltry spoils in Hong Kong could shrink further while Chinese banks cash in.