Business News
October 16, 2019 / 10:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Ant Financial in talks for loan of up to $3.5 billion at lower rate: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's financial affiliate, is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shu Zhang

(Reuters) - Ant Financial, an affiliate of China’s largest e-commerce company Alibaba Group (BABA.N), is in talks for a syndicated loan of up to $3.5 billion at a lower rate to slash debt costs, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The company is in discussion with lenders for a $2.5 billion financing that comes with a $1 billion greenshoe option, Bloomberg said.

The price talk for the three-year loan margin is less than 100 basis points over Libor, Bloomberg reported.

Ant Financial was not immediately available for a comment.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below