Business News
September 5, 2020 / 5:22 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Exclusive: Goldman Sachs joins Ant's up to $30 billion IPO banking syndicate, sources say

Julie Zhu, Kane Wu, Scott Murdoch

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has joined the growing list of investment banks working on Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group’s initial public offering of up to $30 billion, as a joint lead manager on the Hong Kong leg, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Ant, backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (BABA.N) (9988.HK), plans to do a simultaneous listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what sources have said could be the world’s largest IPO and come as soon as October.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the appointment. Ant also declined to comment.

Reporting by Julie Zhu, Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and William Mallard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
