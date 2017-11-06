FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anthem names industry veteran Gail Boudreaux as new CEO
Sections
Featured
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Saudi Arabia
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 6, 2017 / 11:19 AM / in 2 hours

Anthem names industry veteran Gail Boudreaux as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) on Monday named industry veteran Gail Boudreaux as its new chief executive, replacing Joseph Swedish, who will step down after more than four years at the helm of one of the largest U.S. health insurers.

People enter the office building of health insurer Anthem in Los Angeles, California February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Boudreaux will take the role on Nov. 20. She recently served as CEO of United Healthcare, a unit of the biggest U.S. health insurer, UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N).

Boudreaux’s appointment is likely to drive Anthem’s stock price higher, analysts at Leerink Partners said on Friday, after the Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

Swedish will serve as Anthem’s executive chairman and step down from that role in May next year. He will be senior adviser through May 2020, the company said.

Swedish orchestrated Anthem’s $54 billion merger proposal to smaller rival Cigna Corp (CI.N) in 2015, which was ultimately scrapped due to regulatory issues.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.