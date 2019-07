FILE PHOTO: The office building of health insurer Anthem is seen in Los Angeles, California February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

(Reuters) - Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) reported an 8% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as the U.S. health insurer benefited from higher sales of its government-backed health plans.

Net income rose to $1.14 billion, or $4.36 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $1.05 billion, or $3.98 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $25.47 billion from $22.94 billion.