FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 25, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Health insurer Anthem beats estimates, raises full-year profit forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast, as the health insurer reported better-than-expected profit on Wednesday, helped by premium rate increases and lower patient medical costs.

FILE PHOTO: The office building of health insurer Anthem is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/File Photo

Anthem said net income rose to $1.05 billion, or $3.98 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $855.3 million, or $3.16 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $4.25 per share, ahead of analysts’ average estimate of $4.16, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Anthem’s benefit expense ratio improved to 83.4 percent from 86.1 percent in the year-ago period. The metric measures an insurer’s expenses on claims against the premiums it earns.

Total revenue rose 2.4 percent to $22.94 billion. Operating revenue was $22.71 billion, just above analysts estimate of $22.69 billion.

The company said it now expects 2018 adjusted earnings to be greater than $15.40 per share, up from its previous estimate of earnings of greater than $15.30 per share.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.