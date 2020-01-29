Higher medical costs cloud Anthem's quarterly revenue beat

(Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) on Wednesday missed estimates for medical costs in the fourth quarter and warned that they would be higher than expected in 2020, sending its shares down about 4%.

FILE PHOTO: The office building of health insurer Anthem is seen in Los Angeles, California February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

The dismal forecast for medical costs reflects the return of health insurance fee (HIF), said Chief Financial Officer John Gallina on a post-earnings call.

The industry-wide fee of about 2.5% to 3% of premiums collected was created to help fund the Affordable Care Act. HIF was first implemented in 2014, but suspended in 2017 and 2019. It will be repealed in 2021.

Gallina said an earlier than expected onset of flu season also led to more costs in the fourth quarter.

The company said it expects adjusted profit of above $22.30 per share, compared with the consensus estimate of $22.71 per share.

“We view the company’s initial 2020 guidance as a bit soft,” Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper said, adding that the forecast for higher medical costs appear to impact its earnings outlook.

Anthem’s benefit expense ratio, a measure of the share of premiums paid for medical services, is expected to be in the range of 85.3% to 86.3%. This is worse than the consensus estimate of 84.8%, according to Refinitiv IBES estimates. A lower medical expense ratio is better for health insurers.

For the reported quarter, the ratio worsened to 89% from 86.8% a year earlier, missing estimates of 87.91%.

The insurer posted quarterly total operating revenue of $27.13 billion, narrowly beating estimates of $27.10 billion, benefiting from higher sales from IngenioRx, the pharmacy benefits unit it launched last year.

Operating revenue from the unit that houses IngenioRx rose to $3.85 billion in the quarter from $411 million a year earlier.

Anthem speeded up IngenioRx’s launch after rival health insurers Aetna and Cigna Corp (CI.N) closed deals with the biggest U.S. pharmacy benefits managers to bolster profit, cut medical costs and better manage patient prescriptions.

Excluding items, Anthem earned $3.88 per share, in line with estimates.

Shares of the Indianapolis, Indiana-based company were down at $279.09.

