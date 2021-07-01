Weil Gotshal guided Tupy in U.S. Justice Dept. antitrust review

The law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP outside of their office in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Weil, Gotshal & Manges guided Brazilian company Tupy as U.S. Justice Department antitrust enforcers reviewed the automotive parts supplier’s acquisition of the Italian company Teksid.

The Justice Department on Thursday announced its approval of a restructured deal in which Tupy will acquire Teksid iron operations in Brazil and Portugal, but not in Mexico.

Richard Powers, acting head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, called the restructured deal “a victory for American engine manufacturers and consumers.”

Washington, D.C.-based Weil antitrust partner John Scribner represented Tupy, and New York-based Sullivan & Cromwell partner Steven Holley, co-leader of the firm’s antitrust group, represented Teksid with special counsel Brad Smith.

Scribner declined to comment, and Holley did not return a message seeking comment.

Scribner joined Weil in 2003 from Clifford Chance, also the former home of Steven Newborn, the Washington-based leader of Weil’s antitrust practice.

Weil said in May it was building out its European antitrust and competition practice. The firm brought on Clifford Chance veteran Jenine Hulsmann, touted for her “extensive track record of advising major companies and large private equity funds on competition and regulatory matters.”

The Justice Department team on the Tupy and Teksid review included lawyers assigned to the defense, industrials and aerospace section of the antitrust division. Katrina Rouse is chief of the section.

DOJ said in its statement Thursday the original transaction between Tupy and Teksid as proposed “would have eliminated competition that keeps prices low and quality high for vital industries such as transportation and agriculture.”