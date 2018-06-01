Citigroup denies criminal cartel allegations expected in Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) on Friday denied allegations of criminal cartel conduct expected to be laid by Australian prosecutors over its involvement in a $2.3 billion share issue it underwrote for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ.AX) in 2015.

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

“Citi steadfastly denies the allegations made against it, and certain employees,” the bank said in an emailed statement.

“Citi will vigorously defend these allegations on behalf of itself and its employees.”