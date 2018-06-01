FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 1:15 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Deutsche Bank says it will defend itself against cartel charges in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Friday it will defend itself against cartel charges expected to be laid in Australia over its involvement in a $2.3 billion share issue it underwrote for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ.AX) in 2015.

“Deutsche Bank intends to vigorously defend those charges. Given this is a legal matter, we will not be providing any further comment at this time,” a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

    Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Stephen Coates

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
