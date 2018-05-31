ANZ faces proceedings over alleged cartel conduct

(Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Friday the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) intends to commence proceedings against it regarding alleged cartel conduct in a 2015 share issue.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a branch of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) in Sydney October 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

CDPP alleges the bank was knowingly concerned in cartel conduct by the joint lead managers of ANZ’s underwritten Institutional Equity Placement of about 80.8 million shares in August 2015, said the lender in a statement.

The proceedings are regarding an arrangement allegedly made between the joint lead managers in relation to the supply of ANZ shares. CDPP also intends to start proceedings against ANZ Group Treasurer Rick Moscati.

The placement announced in 2015 was to raise A$3 billion ($2.27 billion) in a share sale to meet tougher capital ratio rules and was underwritten by Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan.

Australia’s Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand Stock Exchange regulation had placed a trading halt on the shares and debt securities of the lender pending an announcement on legal proceedings.