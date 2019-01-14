Australia's IOOF flags delay in ANZ pension business deal

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian is reflected in the window of a branch of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) in central Sydney, Australia, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

(Reuters) - IOOF Holdings (IFL.AX) said on Tuesday that its acquisition of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s (ANZ.AX) pensions and investments business (P&I) would likely be delayed to later in the year due to fresh regulatory hurdles.

The delay comes after the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) imposed license conditions on the company in December. The regulator had sought to disqualify five top IOOF executives on allegations of misconduct.

IOOF said in a statement that it had agreed to alter its deal with ANZ in order to accommodate the license conditions.

The completion of the sale would be subject to consent from ANZ and the P&I Independent Trustee, IOOF added.

ANZ said the contract amendment allowed it to continue the work to separate its wealth businesses and gave the P&I Independent Trustee time to consider its consent to the acquisition.

IFL shares were about 1.7 percent stronger by 2347 GMT, in a largely flat broader market .