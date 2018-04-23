FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
April 23, 2018 / 1:05 AM / in an hour

ANZ to book $484 million charge on wealth business sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said it would book a loss of A$632 million ($484 million) on the divestment of two of its wealth businesses last year, which will be reflected in its half-year results.

An ANZ bank logo is pictured in Sydney, Australia April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

It sold its OnePath pensions and investments business to IOOF Holdings in October and its life insurance business to Zurich Insurance Group in December.

The loss includes future separation and costs of completing the transactions of A$355 million, the bank said in a statement.

ANZ also said legal costs relating to a Royal Commission inquiry into the banking sector were expected to be around A$50 million for the 2018 fiscal year, including A$16 million in the first half.

The Royal Commission is a judicial inquiry into the Australian financial sector which seeks to restore confidence in the sector after widespread allegations of misconduct.

“ANZ is unable to predict the outcome of the inquiry or its impact on the bank or broader industry,” the lender said.

ANZ will report half-year results on May 1.

($1 = 1.3060 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.