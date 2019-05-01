Australia's ANZ first-half profit rises on staff cuts, though margins shrink

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Wednesday staff cuts helped lift first-half cash profit by 2 percent to A$3.56 billion ($2.5 billion), although interest margins fell to their lowest level in more than a decade.

FILE PHOTO: An ANZ bank logo is pictured in Sydney, Australia April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The margin squeeze suggests hikes in home loan rates by Australia’s top banks have failed to stabilize a long decline in profitability that has been exacerbated by rising costs stemming from a public inquiry into financial sector wrongdoing.

The steepest fall in property prices in a generation coupled with higher regulatory scrutiny around lending standards is making it more challenging for Australian banks to write new home loans, squeezing their core mortgage business.

ANZ, Australia’s third-largest lender, said it was resisting taking higher risks to increase margins, and expected underlying pressures such as competition and slow loan growth to continue.

“Home loan demand in Australia has slowed significantly and this continued during the half,” ANZ Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said in a statement.

“While our decision to step back from certain segments compounded this impact, being more risk averse in the current environment is prudent.”

ANZ’s net interest margin (NIM) from continuing operations — the difference between what interest costs and what it earns — fell 13 basis points to 1.80 percent during the six months ended March 31, the lowest since at least 2005, Refinitiv data shows.

The sharp decline in NIM was only partly offset by a 6 percent increase in assets, which the bank said was mainly due to higher institutional lending and home lending in New Zealand, driving net interest income slightly lower at A$7.3 billion.

ANZ is the first of the “Big Four” to release earnings for the six months ending March 31, and analysts were expecting subdued home lending revenues as the country experiences its lowest housing lending growth demand on record.

The cash profit, which omits various one-off items and is the most closely watched metric, compared with A$3.49 billion a year earlier and was slightly above an estimate of A$3.39 billion by five analysts polled by Reuters.

“On an underlying basis ANZ’s profit growth has stalled with flat revenue growth across the half only offset by lower expenses,” Credit Suisse analysts said in a note to clients.

“With non-existent balance sheet growth urgency on costs will be required.”

Operating expenses fell 2 percent compared to the same period a year ago, mainly driven by a 5 percent reduction in full time employees to 39,359 people, ANZ said.

ANZ shares were 2.6 percent higher in late morning trading while the broader market was largely unchanged, as investors cheered the staff cuts and the better-than-expected cash profit.

The bank said the result also included a A$123 million customer remediation-related charge after tax. Australia’s four top lenders have already set aside more than A$6 billion to cover remediation for wronged customers since a government-backed inquiry uncovered widespread misconduct last year.

ANZ announced an interim dividend of A$0.80 per share, unchanged from last year, and said its common equity Tier-1 capital ratio at March-end rose to 11.5 percent from 11.4 percent at the end of September 2018.