Australia's ANZ H1 profit rises 2%, margins shrink significantly

(Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd on Wednesday said first-half cash profit rose 2 percent, helped by lower operating expenses and credit impairment charges, despite tighter lending and lower home loan demand shrinking margins.

FILE PHOTO: An ANZ bank logo is pictured in Sydney, Australia April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

ANZ’s net interest margin from continuing operations — the difference between what interest costs and what it earns — fell 13 basis points to 1.80 percent during the six months ended March 31. Net interest income was slightly lower at A$7.30 billion ($5.15 billion).

A damaging inquiry into the Australian financial sector has seen the country’s top lenders streamline operations, trim staff, revamp policy and pay wronged customers. The quasi- judicial inquiry has also led to stricter credit lending.

Meanwhile, Australia’s once-hot property landscape is experiencing a downturn coupled with tougher regulations, making it difficult for banks to write new home loans.

“Home loan demand in Australia has slowed significantly and this continued during the half,” ANZ Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said in a statement.

“While our decision to step back from certain segments compounded this impact, being more risk averse in the current environment is prudent.”

However, a 2 percent decline in operating expenses and a 4 percent fall in credit impairment charges help offset the shrinking margins.

Cash profit from continuing operations, which omits various one-off items and is the most closely-watched metric, was A$3.56 billion during the period, compared with A$3.49 billion a year earlier.

The figure was above an estimate of A$3.39 billion by five analysts polled by Reuters.

ANZ’s common equity Tier-1 capital ratio at March-end rose to 11.5 percent from 11.4 percent at the end of September 2018.

ANZ announced an interim dividend of A$0.80 per share, unchanged from last year.