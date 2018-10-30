Australia's ANZ posts 5 percent annual profit decline on compliance costs

FILE PHOTO: An Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp (ANZ) logo is displayed on the front of a lectern during a media briefing in Sydney October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/File Photo

(Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ.AX) said on Wednesday full-year cash earnings fell 5 percent, hit by mounting compliance costs that include compensation to customers hurt by poor bank practices.

Australia’s No.3 lender said cash profit from continuing operations was A$6.49 billion ($4.61 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with A$6.81 billion last year.

The result was largely in line with an average estimate of A$6.40 billion drawn from a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Australia’s Big Four lenders are reeling from the revelations of an inquiry into financial sector misconduct that has forced them to restructure, lay off staff, compensate customers and earmark funds to deal with legal and compliance costs.

ANZ, which has fired 200 staff for wrongdoing including senior executives in the wake of the inquiry, this month flagged a profit hit of A$711 million on costs related to the inquiry.

Statutory net profit, which includes one-time gains and losses, was flat at A$6.4 billion.

ANZ’s common equity Tier-1 capital ratio at end-September rose to 11.4 percent, from 11.07 percent three months earlier.

Net interest margin, the difference between what a bank pays to borrow money and what it charges customers for loans, slipped to 1.87 percent from 1.99 percent a year ago.

The lender held its final dividend steady at A$0.80 per share.