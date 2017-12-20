New Zealand's investment regulator blocks ANZ's UDC sale to China's HNA

WELLINGTON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand’s overseas investment regulator has blocked Chinese conglomerate HNA Group’s purchase of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s (ANZ) (ANZ.AX) vehicle finance firm UDC Finance, the two companies said on Thursday, in the first big foreign investment decision of the newly minted government.

The proposed $460 million sale of UDC, New Zealand’s largest non-bank lender, was agreed nearly a year ago and the bank had counted on the proceeds to add to its capital position.

An HNA spokeswoman in New Zealand said the Overseas Investment Office decision was inconsistent with views of other regulators around the world that had approved HNA and other Chinese investments.

“The current political environment in New Zealand relative to foreign investment will play a significant role in our determination of next steps,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

The ruling marks the first big foreign investment decision by the new Labour-led government, which came to power in October by forming a coalition with populist party, the Winston Peters-led New Zealand First.

The tie-up between the traditionally center-left Labour Party and nationalist NZ First represents an abrupt shift in the formerly open door policy that fueled strong economic growth but has also been blamed for soaring house prices and growing inequality.

Peters, who is now deputy prime minister, said earlier this year that he wanted the deal blocked.

The deal was originally brokered in January as Australia’s biggest banks sought to offload assets to meet new regulator-imposed capital requirements. ANZ has since ramped up its divestment program, including the sale of its A$2.85 billion ($2.2 billion) insurance unit to Zurich, making the HNA deal less critical.

“While the sale agreement between the parties remains in place, unless HNA successfully overturns the OIO (Overseas Investment Office) decision, the sale will not proceed,” ANZ Bank group executive and New Zealand chief executive David Hisco said in a statement.

ANZ, however, added that it was unsure if HNA would attempt to overturn the decision.

“If the sale does not proceed, we’ll assess our strategic options regarding the future of UDC,” Hisco said, adding that there was no immediate requirement to sell the business given ANZ’s strong capital position.

ANZ said the decision would not impact the A$1.5 billion buy-back announced on Monday, which is fuelled by the proceeds of recent divestments.