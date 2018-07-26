Australia's ANZ to sell majority stake in pensions business for initial $596 mln

(Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ.AX) said on Thursday it entered a term sheet to transfer an 82 percent stake in its pensions unit (P&I) and ownership of its aligned dealer groups (ADG) to wealth manager IOOF Holdings Ltd (IFL.AX)

The deal is to take effect from October 1 and the lender will receive an initial payment of A$800 million ($596.40 million).

ANZ announced the sale of the P&I and ADG businesses to IOOF in mid-October 2017.