(Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd on Wednesday named Alexis George as deputy chief executive, in place of Graham Hodges who announced his retirement last month.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a branch of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) in Sydney October 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

George, who joined as managing director of insurance in 2013, will continue in her role as group executive, Wealth Australia, the country’s third-largest bank by market value said in a statement.

The appointment is effective May 15, the lender said.