AOT Energy's head of U.S. trading departs: sources

DENVER/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pat Grimes, head of U.S. trading for AOT Energy Americas LLC, has left the firm, two sources familiar with the matter said this week.

The departure comes shortly after Swiss metals trader ArrowMetals AG said it would buy parent company AOT Holding Ltd from Belgian billionaire Albert Frere’s family and employees of its trading unit.

Grimes will join Pilot Flying J, one of the sources said. He was previously head of crude trading in the Americas at commodities trader Noble.

Kenneth Rivera, crude trader at AOT Energy, also left the firm recently to join Mitsui & Co’s U.S. trading unit in Houston, two sources familiar with the matter said. Rivera was also previously a trader at Noble, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A spokeswoman for Pilot Flying J did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Grimes did not respond to requests for comment and Rivera did not comment. A spokeswoman for Mitsui did not immediately respond.

Pilot Flying J, a top operator of travel and refueling centers in North America, last year acquired Bridger’s crude transportation business in a move to expand its presence in trucking and crude hauling.