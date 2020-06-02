APA Group taps Morgan Stanley executive to head strategy, commercial units

(Reuters) - Australia’s biggest gas pipeline operator APA Group (APA.AX) said on Tuesday it has appointed Morgan Stanley (MS.N) senior executive Julian Peck to head its strategy and commercial units.

Peck, who co-led Morgan Stanley’s Australian investment banking arm, will now oversee all of APA’s business development and commercial contracting activities, along with merger and acquisition ventures.

He has been with Morgan Stanley Australia for 14 years and prior to being named as the investment banking head in October 2017, Peck helmed its infrastructure and utilities sector.

Peck, who plans to join APA around Sept. 1, has previously worked with the Australia-based company as an adviser on capital raisings, including its listing in 2000.