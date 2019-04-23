Apache delays production of Permian natural gas due to pricing pressure

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Apache Corp said on Tuesday it would delay production of about 250 million cubic feet of natural gas from its Alpine High assets in the West Texas Permian basin because of extremely low prices.

Natural gas prices in the region traded in negative territory for more than two weeks earlier in April, largely due to pipeline shortage, forcing drillers to pay those with spare capacity to take unwanted gas.

Construction of oil and gas pipelines in the Permian has not kept up with output, which has more than doubled over the past three years as the United States has risen to become the world’s largest oil producer.

Spot prices at the Waha hub - where prices for gas in the Permian basin are set - fell to a record low of negative $4.28 per million British thermal units in early April. On April 22, it traded at $0.318.

“We anticipate relatively wide and volatile natural gas price differentials in the Permian Basin until the Gulf Coast Express pipeline enters service,” Chief Executive Officer John Christmann said.

The Houston-based company said the production delay would impact its near-term cash flow positively and reiterated its guidance to produce 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from the Alpine High assets by 2019 end.

Apache said it has hedged a large portion of its expected Permian production through the middle of this year to address the pricing risk, before further pipeline capacity is added.