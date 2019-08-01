Commodities
August 1, 2019

Apache Corp adjusted quarterly profit falls nearly 80%

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp reported a 78.6% fall in second-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, weighed down by lower oil, gas and natural gas liquids prices.

The Houston-based company's adjusted earnings fell to $41 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $192 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/319e3qZ)

Total adjusted production rose to 395,616 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 389,734 boe/d.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair and Sathvik N in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
