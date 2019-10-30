Apache posts bigger-than-expected loss on lower prices, output

(Reuters) - Apache Corp (APA.N) reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the U.S. oil and gas producer battled lower crude prices and a decline in output.

U.S. shale players have struggled as oil prices CLc1 hovered around the mid-$50s in the September quarter, down more than 18% on average from a year earlier.

Apache said its average price per barrel of oil fell 15.2%, while gas prices dropped 35.2% per thousand cubic feet in the third quarter, while total production dropped 5.4% to 450,644 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Production during the period was hit by temporary delays in its Permian operations.

The company said it had begun reorganizing its operations, which would save at least $150 million annually, adding the process would be completed by the end of first quarter of 2020.

The Houston-based company said net loss attributable to shareholders came in at $170 million, or 45 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $81 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/2BYHSjC

Excluding items, it posted a loss of 29 cents per share, bigger than analysts’ average estimate of 19 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 25.5% to $1.48 billion.