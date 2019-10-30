October 30, 2019 / 8:27 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Apache posts quarterly loss on lower prices, output

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apache Corp (APA.N) posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday, hit by lower oil and gas prices, and a fall in output.

The Houston-based company said net loss attributable to shareholders came in at $170 million, or 45 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $81 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/2BYHSjC

Apache said total production fell 5.4% to 450,644 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Reporting by Taru Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below