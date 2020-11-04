Apache slashes budget again as it posts eighth straight quarterly loss

(Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Apache Corp APA.O slashed its annual budget to $1 billion as it reported an eighth straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, hit by lower crude prices as coronavirus-related lockdowns stifled fuel demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic ravaged oil demand at a time when the company’s financials were already under stress because of a failed bet on the Alpine High region of the Permian basin.

Apache, which has now redirected most of its budget toward a closely watched effort off the shore of Suriname, joined its rivals in slashing output earlier this year as part of deep spending cuts designed to help survive a lower commodity price environment.

The company’s third-quarter adjusted production rose 0.7% to 394,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Apache posted a net loss attributable to common stock of $4 million, or 2 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $170 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the Houston-based company lost 16 cents per share.