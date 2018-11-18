U.S. allies to develop electricity network for Papua New Guinea

A local sits at a bus stop displaying a China Aid emblem and an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) banner in central Port Moresby, the capital city of the poorest nation in the 21-member APEC group, in Papua New Guinea, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

PORT MORESBY (Reuters) - The United States, Australia, New Zealand and Japan on Sunday said they would work together to ensure most of Papua New Guinea had access to electricity by 2030 as Western allies respond to China’s growing presence in the Pacific.

“This high level partnership forms part of the enduring economic and security partnership between our countries,” the Australian and PNG governments said in a joint statement, saying they would create projects to boost electricity access to 70 percent of the population from 13 percent currently.

Leaders of the four nations met in PNG’s capital, Port Moresby, at the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation Summit to unveil the initiative. The move comes amid growing Western concerns about China’s increasing influence in the region through its Belt and Road initiative.