China's Xi intends to visit North Korea next year: South Korea

President of China Xi Jinping arrives for the APEC CEO Summit 2018 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, 17 November 2018. Fazry Ismail/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping intends to visit North Korea next year after receiving an invite from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea said in a statement from its presidential office on Saturday.

Xi told South Korean president Moon Jae-in that he would “make time” to visit North Korea next year, Kim Eui-kyeom, spokesman for South Korea’s presidential office, said at a briefing after a bilateral meeting between Xi and Moon.

The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit in Papua New Guinea. South Korea’s presidential office issued a transcript of the briefing in Port Moresby.

The spokesman also said that Xi was willing to come to South Korea next year at a convenient time.