Planned meeting of TPP leaders at APEC summit did not happen: officials
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 9:06 AM / in 2 hours

Planned meeting of TPP leaders at APEC summit did not happen: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - A planned meeting of leaders of the eleven countries in the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) did not take place on Friday, officials said.

FILE PHOTO: Trade ministers and delegates from the remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) attend the TPP Ministerial Meeting during the APEC 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Na Son Nguyen/Pool

The leaders were set to meet in the afternoon on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam to discuss how to push ahead with TPP, after the United States pulled out this year.

“The meeting did not happen, work remains to be done and that’s what’s happening now,” a Canadian official said.

Trade ministers of the TPP countries had met on Thursday but it was not clear if any agreement had been reached. Japan had said an agreement in principle had been reached, but Canada disputed that.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
