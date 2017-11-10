FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin says prospects for Putin-Trump meeting at APEC are unclear
Sections
Featured
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Commodities
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
Technology
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 9:25 AM / in an hour

Kremlin says prospects for Putin-Trump meeting at APEC are unclear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - The prospects for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump at this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam are unclear, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

“We don’t fully understand yet. But we are patiently continuing to work in order to come to an understanding. Both presidents are in town. One way or another they will cross paths,” Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the summit.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.