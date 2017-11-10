FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow getting contradictory signals from U.S. on Putin-Trump meeting: Kremlin
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 8:01 AM / in 3 hours

Moscow getting contradictory signals from U.S. on Putin-Trump meeting: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - Moscow has been receiving contradictory signals from the United States on a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting and U.S. President Donald Trump in Vietnam, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Peskov also told reporters Putin would meet Trump on the sidelines of APEC summit in Vietnam “one way or another”.

The White House said on Friday Trump will not have a separate meeting with his Russian counterpart.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

