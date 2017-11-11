Putin says had useful interaction with Trump at Vietnam summit

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he had a normal dialogue with U.S. leader Donald Trump at a summit in Vietnam, and described Trump as civil, well-educated, and comfortable to deal with.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they take part in a family photo at the APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam November 10, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin said that a mooted bilateral sit-down meeting with Trump did not happen at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, citing scheduling issues on both sides and unspecified protocol issues.

Putin, at a briefing for reporters at the end of the summit, said there was still a need for further U.S.-Russia contacts, both at the level of heads of state and their officials, to discuss issues including security and economic development.