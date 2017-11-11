FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump and Putin chat at Asia-Pacific summit
#World News
November 11, 2017 / 5:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump and Putin chat at Asia-Pacific summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin chatted on Saturday as they walked together for the “family photograph” at the APEC summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Vietnam.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Although the White House had said no official meeting was planned, the two also shook hands at a dinner on Friday evening and again at the start of the main meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders on Saturday.

Television pictures showed Putin and Trump talking as they walked to the position where the traditional group photograph was being taken in the resort city of Danang.

The White House said on Friday that no formal meeting was planned because of scheduling conflicts on both sides, though it was possible they would bump into each other. Trump is on the fourth leg of a 12-day tour of Asia.

Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Stephen Coates

