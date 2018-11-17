Pence vows no end to trade action with China until it changes

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a joint press conference at the Istana or Presidential Palace in Singapore, November 16, 2018. Yong Teck Lim/Pool via REUTERS

PORT MORESBY (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday the United States will not end its trade action against China until it amends its trade polices.

Speaking at an Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit in Papua New Guinea, Pence said the United States would not remove trade tariffs with China until it changes its policies.

“We have taken decisive action to address our imbalance with China,” he said. “We put tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods, and we could more than double that number.”

“The U.S. will not change course until China changes its ways.”