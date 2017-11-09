TPP countries to discuss agreement in principle on trade deal: Japan

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - The remaining 11 countries in the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal will discuss a proposal for an agreement in principle to proceed after the withdrawal of the United States, Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Thursday.

Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Ministers from the 11 countries are meeting in the resort of Danang in Vietnam on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

“We have collectively reached the stage where we can discuss a proposal for a final package for an agreement in principle of the TPP,” Motegi told ministers from the other countries. “I would like to emphasize once again the importance of reaching an agreement in principle right here.”