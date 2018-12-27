Green Growth Brands to launch bid for marijuana producer Aphria

Aphria CEO Vic Neufeld poses near a wall covering of a marijuana leaf at a party the day before Canada's legalization of recreational cannabis in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - U.S. marijuana company Green Growth Brands Ltd (GGB.CD) said on Thursday it intends to make an offer for Aphria Inc (APHA.TO), valuing the marijuana producer at C$2.8 billion ($2.06 billion).

Green Growth said Aphria shareholders will receive 1.5714 Green Growth shares for each of their share, representing a premium of 45.5 percent over Aphria’s closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Dec.24.

(This story corrects lede to say “U.S.”, not “Canadian” marijuana company)