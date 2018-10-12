FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
October 12, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Cannabis producer Aphria's profit jumps 41 percent

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cannabis producer Aphria Inc (APH.TO) posted a 41 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by gains from its investments in Liberty Health Sciences and Hiku Brands Co.

The company’s net income rose to C$21.2 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, for the three months ended Aug. 31, from C$15.0 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc (MO.N) is in talks for a stake in Aphria, the Globe and Mail reported earlier this week, citing multiple sources.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.