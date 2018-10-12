Cannabis producer Aphria's profit jumps 41 percent

(Reuters) - Cannabis producer Aphria Inc (APH.TO) posted a 41 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by gains from its investments in Liberty Health Sciences and Hiku Brands Co.

The company’s net income rose to C$21.2 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, for the three months ended Aug. 31, from C$15.0 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc (MO.N) is in talks for a stake in Aphria, the Globe and Mail reported earlier this week, citing multiple sources.