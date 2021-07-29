Australian Pharmaceutical rejects $500 million Wesfarmers bid, shares rise

(Reuters) -Australian Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday rejected a proposed A$680 million ($501.4 million) bid by retail conglomerate Wesfarmers, saying it undervalued the company.

Shares in the pharmacy chain closed 2.1% higher at A$1.44, about 4% higher than Wesfarmers’ A$1.38-per-share proposal from earlier this month that was backed by top API shareholder Washington H Soul Pattinson.

API shares were 8% lower this year till Wesfarmers pitched its offer, after which the stock staged a turnaround to gain 17%, as of Thursday’s close.

The company, whose retail-facing business has been hit hard by COVID-19 lockdowns, said Wesfarmers’ “opportunistic” bid failed to factor in prospects once restrictions were eased.

The retail conglomerate said it still believes the “offer is compelling for API shareholders,” but was considering the rejection.

A deal would give Wesfarmers an inroad into healthcare, adding to its sprawling businesses that span home improvements to office supplies to clothing as well as lithium.

It would also add to the flurry of dealmaking in Australia this year amid record-low interest rates and the country’s relatively robust economic recovery.

Washington H Soul Pattinson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 1.3561 Australian dollars)