June 26, 2018 / 12:54 AM / in 35 minutes

Australia's APN Outdoor recommends sweetened $830 million offer from France's JCDecaux

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia’s APN Outdoor Group (APO.AX) recommended on Tuesday a revised A$1.12 billion ($830.37 million) takeover bid from JCDecaux (JCDX.PA) to its shareholders, which is about 3 percent higher than the French advertiser’s original bid.

“APN Outdoor’s Board of Directors unanimously recommend that APN Outdoor shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal,” the company said in statement.

The A$6.70 per share offer is at a 4.7 percent premium to APN shares’ closing level last week. It had called for a trading halt on Monday.

This comes after APN lost out in a bid for advertising firm Adshel on Monday, part of a series of deals in the lucrative Australian outdoor advertising market.

Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

