(Reuters) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Thursday cleared the proposed acquisition of APN Outdoor (APO.AX) by JCDecaux SA (JCDX.PA), as well as Ooh!Media’s (OML.AX) purcahse of HT&E Ltd’s (HT1.AX) bus stop advertising business Adshel.

Australian advertiser Ooh!Media in June outbid rival suitor APN Outdoor for Adshel. APN had itself received a takeover offer from French advertiser JCDecaux.