Apollo CEO says coverage of Epstein ties not affecting investor relationships

(Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) Chief Executive and co-founder Leon Black said on Wednesday the ongoing press coverage of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier facing charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls, is not affecting Apollo’s relationship with investors.

“The tsunami of press attention is not affecting our relationship with investors,” Black said during Apollo’s second quarter earnings call.

Epstein was a tax and estate-planning adviser to Black for many years and also served as a director for the Debra and Leon Black Family Foundation. In a memo to Apollo employees, Black had said Epstein was asked to resign in 2007 and did no business with the private equity firm.