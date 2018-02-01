Apollo posts bumper fourth-quarter profits on stock market rally

(Reuters) - Alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) said on Thursday its fourth-quarter economic net income rose by almost 25 percent to $490.3 million year-on-year, boosted by a strong appreciation in its private equity business.

Apollo earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations and showed how 2017’s stock rally buoyed company valuations and allowed buyout firms to book gains on some of them at top dollar.

Apollo’s private equity funds appreciated 9.1 percent in the fourth quarter, helping drive economic net income per share to$1.22, well ahead of analysts’ expectations of 66 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Economic net income reflects the mark-to-market valuation of gains or losses in Apollo’s portfolio and is a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms.

“Our strong results for the fourth quarter capped an exceptional 2017 for Apollo,” Apollo Chairman and Chief Executive Leon Black said in a statement.

Fourth-quarter after-tax distributable earnings - the actual cash available for paying dividends - totaled $317.2 million, up from $226.2 million a year ago, as Apollo cashed out on some holdings at high valuations.

New York-based Apollo’s assets under management totaled $248.9 billion at the end of December, up from $242 billion three months earlier.