Private equity firm Apollo reports fourth quarter loss and first year in red since 2011

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management on Thursday reported a loss for the last quarter of 2018, contributing to the firm’s first year in the red since 2011, as falling equity markets weighed on the mark-to-market valuations of its investments.

Apollo’s economic net loss per share was $1.01 in the fourth quarter, steeper than analysts’ expectations for a loss of 82 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data. In the fourth quarter of 2017, Apollo reported economic net income per share of $1.22.

Overall in 2018, Apollo posted a loss of 21 cents per share, the firm’s first year in the red since 2011.

The benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst three months in more than 7 years at the end of 2018, dropping about 14 percent in the fourth quarter.

Apollo’s distributable earnings totaled $252.4 million in the quarter, down 20.4 percent from $317.2 million a year earlier. Blackstone on Thursday posted distributable earnings of $722 million for the fourth quarter, down 42 percent on the year.

New York-based Apollo’s assets under management totaled $280.3 billion at the end of 2018, up from $270.2 billion three months earlier.

Economic net income reflects the mark-to-market valuation gains or losses on Apollo’s portfolio. Peers Blackstone Group, Carlyle Group and KKR & Co have recently deemphasized the earnings metric and focused primarily on distributable earnings, the actual cash available for paying dividends.