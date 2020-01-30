Apollo Global's fourth-quarter profit soars on strong asset sales

(Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) said on Thursday its fourth-quarter distributable earnings rose 83 percent year-on-year, driven by growth in its credit and private equity divisions that offset a decline in its real estate unit.

The buyout firm said its after-tax distributable earnings (DE) – the cash available for paying dividends to shareholders – rose to $454.9 million, resulting in DE per share of $1.10 compared with 60 cents a year earlier. Apollo’s DE per share outperformed the average analyst forecast of 73 cents, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.

Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N), the world’s largest private equity firm and one of Apollo’s main competitors, reported on Thursday a 27 percent rise in fourth-quarter distributable earnings, which also beat analyst estimates.

The value of Apollo’s private equity fund portfolio appreciated by 4 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with a 1.5 percent rise for Blackstone’s portfolio over a similar period.

Apollo said its revenue from performance fees rose sharply to $225.6 million compared with $12.4 million a year earlier.

At the end of December, Apollo’s total assets under management rose to $331.1 billion from $322.7 billion three months earlier. Apollo said it will pay out a dividend of 89 cents per share this quarter.