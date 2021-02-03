Apollo's fourth-quarter earnings plunge as asset sales slow

(Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc reported on Wednesday that fourth-quarter distributable earnings fell 55% from a year earlier, amid a slowdown in its divestment of private equity assets.

The decline was smaller than analysts expected partly because of gains in Apollo’s real estate and credit holdings. Rival Blackstone Group Inc last month reported a 60% rise in fourth-quarter distributable earnings.

Apollo’s Chief Executive Officer Leon Black said last week he would step down after the firm investigated his ties to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Black was cleared of any wrongdoing but still announced he would leave by July.

Apollo’s lower earnings were not tied to Black’s investigation though some investors held back on new fund commitments as they awaited the results. The firm said assets under management increased $22 billion in the fourth quarter to $455.5 billion.

Instead, the earnings drop was driven by Apollo cashing out much less on companies it owns, resulting in a 92% drop in performance fees in its private equity business.

Distributable earnings (DE), the cash available for paying dividends to shareholders, fell to $317.4 million from $454.9 million a year earlier. Apollo’s DE per share of 72 cents surpassed the average analyst forecast of 50 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Apollo said its private equity portfolio appreciated 13% during the fourth quarter, while real estate, principal finance and infrastructure funds climbed 3.1% in aggregate. Its corporate credit and structured credit funds rose 4.2% and 5.9%, respectively.

Under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Apollo reported a net income of $424.9 million, which includes the mark-to-market value of its assets. This was up 170% year-on-year, because of the appreciation of Apollo’s funds.

Apollo ended the quarter with $46.8 billion in unspent capital. It declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share.