EU regulators say Dutch Apple probe complements their own investigation

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Apple company is seen outside an Apple store in Paris, France, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Dutch antitrust investigation into whether Apple unfairly favors its own apps is in line with the European Union’s own ongoing scrutiny of Spotify’s complaint against the iPhone maker, the European Commission said on Thursday.

“The study and the announced follow-on investigation complement the Commissions decision on Google Android and the Commission’s ongoing assessment of Spotifys complaint against Apple’s business practices,” the EU executive said in a statement.

Dutch competition agency ACM earlier on Thursday announced the Apple investigation.